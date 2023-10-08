Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $186.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $162.95 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after buying an additional 2,193,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after buying an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,781,000 after buying an additional 694,909 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.