CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on CPI Card Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

CPI Card Group Stock Performance

Shares of PMTS opened at $17.20 on Thursday. CPI Card Group has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $45.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.25.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $114.96 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CPI Card Group will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CPI Card Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMTS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CPI Card Group by 334.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 183,609 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 615,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after acquiring an additional 115,098 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,971,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,912,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CPI Card Group by 297.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 48,811 shares during the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

Featured Stories

