Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SGRY. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $137,983.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,589.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

