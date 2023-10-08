StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $12.59 on Thursday. Ooma has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $322.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ooma will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 37,180 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ooma by 6.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 98.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 93.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

