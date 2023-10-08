REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.17.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $698.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.54.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 282.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,040,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after buying an additional 1,354,440 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 795,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after acquiring an additional 398,781 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 490,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 383,658 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 320.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 381,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 43,004.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 376,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 375,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

