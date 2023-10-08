Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on PLNT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Planet Fitness from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.65.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 16.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
