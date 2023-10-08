Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLNT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Planet Fitness from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.65.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PLNT opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 16.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.