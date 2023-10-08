StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29, a PEG ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 72,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

