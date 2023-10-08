Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

NYSE:HLI opened at $107.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.66. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $76.86 and a 52 week high of $110.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $415.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total value of $100,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

