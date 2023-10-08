United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised United States Cellular from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United States Cellular from $29.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United States Cellular from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of USM opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). United States Cellular had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 157.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 85.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 206.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

