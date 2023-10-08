Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Unitil from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Unitil Stock Performance

UTL stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $720.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55. Unitil has a 1-year low of $41.43 and a 1-year high of $60.59.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Unitil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Institutional Trading of Unitil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Unitil by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Unitil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,480,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unitil by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unitil during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Unitil by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

