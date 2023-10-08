DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DoorDash

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $7,453,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $7,453,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $5,546,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,172.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,007,165 shares of company stock worth $81,609,427 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Natixis acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in DoorDash by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 541.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Price Performance

NYSE:DASH opened at $74.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.61. DoorDash has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $92.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.