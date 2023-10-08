Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

DELL opened at $66.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.53.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock worth $221,526,369 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

