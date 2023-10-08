Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $51.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. Capri has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $69.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Capri had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Capri by 789.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Capri by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

