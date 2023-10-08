Analysts Set Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Target Price at $76.54

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.54.

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFG opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.06. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

