Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

UGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.70.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

Shares of UGP stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.0516 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 23.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 189,325 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 156,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 440,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 15,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

