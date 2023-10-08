Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.97.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $202.46 on Thursday. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Union Pacific by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 14.3% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 25.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

