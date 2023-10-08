Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th.

Ubiquiti Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $126.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.31. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $118.45 and a 12 month high of $350.63.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $491.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.97 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 186.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ubiquiti

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

