TELUS (NYSE:TU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TU. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

NYSE TU opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TELUS has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in TELUS by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 18.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 4.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

