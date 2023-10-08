Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Unifi Price Performance

Shares of UFI opened at $6.80 on Thursday. Unifi has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $122.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unifi will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 4,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,803,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,623,814. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 7,198 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $48,586.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,798,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,140,563.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,870 in the last 90 days. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Unifi by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Unifi by 18.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Unifi by 26.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Unifi by 73.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

