StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of UMH opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $913.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.42, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $18.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -248.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,383,000 after purchasing an additional 264,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,054,000 after buying an additional 886,892 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,574,000 after buying an additional 15,314 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,210,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,323,000 after buying an additional 39,895 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,053,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,376,000 after buying an additional 1,066,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

