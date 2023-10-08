Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $388.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 100.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.68. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,403 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

