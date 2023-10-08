UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.59.

Get UBS Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS Group

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS stock opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $26.97.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 68.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in UBS Group by 192.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.