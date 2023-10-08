USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on USAC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut USA Compression Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised USA Compression Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.25.

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

USAC stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 845.33 and a beta of 1.46.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $20,241,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 463,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,554 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

