Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 0.3 %

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

TWO stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.98%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -352.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $112,142.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 63.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 16.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,891,000 after buying an additional 85,984 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 55,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.