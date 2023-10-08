AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.50.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total transaction of $53,565.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,344.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 54.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 20.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AeroVironment by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 41.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment stock opened at $105.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.22. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $74.91 and a 12 month high of $124.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.53.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $152.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

