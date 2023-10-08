Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Concentrix in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Concentrix by 89.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Concentrix by 98.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Concentrix by 326.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Concentrix by 702.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $80.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day moving average is $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $70.58 and a 1 year high of $151.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 16.44%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

