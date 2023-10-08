Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Sells $1,547,102.97 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIVGet Free Report) COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 595,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,463.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 2nd, Eric Venker sold 440,752 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $4,760,121.60.
  • On Wednesday, September 27th, Eric Venker sold 500,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $6,510,000.00.
  • On Friday, September 8th, Eric Venker sold 106,430 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $1,297,381.70.
  • On Wednesday, September 6th, Eric Venker sold 5,926 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $70,223.10.
  • On Friday, September 1st, Eric Venker sold 14,763 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $175,679.70.
  • On Monday, August 14th, Eric Venker sold 59,811 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $711,152.79.
  • On Monday, July 31st, Eric Venker sold 117,372 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $1,397,900.52.
  • On Wednesday, August 2nd, Eric Venker sold 16,397 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $194,468.42.
  • On Wednesday, July 26th, Eric Venker sold 73,568 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $802,626.88.
  • On Monday, July 24th, Eric Venker sold 33,081 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $361,575.33.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

ROIV opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.24. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIVGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.68% and a negative net margin of 1,233.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ROIV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

