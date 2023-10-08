Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Sells $1,547,102.97 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 595,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,463.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Eric Venker sold 440,752 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $4,760,121.60.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Eric Venker sold 500,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $6,510,000.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Eric Venker sold 106,430 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $1,297,381.70.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Eric Venker sold 5,926 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $70,223.10.

On Friday, September 1st, Eric Venker sold 14,763 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $175,679.70.

On Monday, August 14th, Eric Venker sold 59,811 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $711,152.79.

On Monday, July 31st, Eric Venker sold 117,372 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $1,397,900.52.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Eric Venker sold 16,397 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $194,468.42.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Eric Venker sold 73,568 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $802,626.88.

On Monday, July 24th, Eric Venker sold 33,081 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $361,575.33.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

ROIV opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.24. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.68% and a negative net margin of 1,233.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ROIV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

