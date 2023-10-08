Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BYFC opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

About Broadway Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.