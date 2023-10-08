Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AVID. Northland Securities lowered Avid Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered Avid Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.05 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.22.

Avid Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Avid Technology stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $33.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.48 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 7.59%. Avid Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 122.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,845,000 after buying an additional 2,977,539 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 16.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,772,000 after buying an additional 710,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 31.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,902,000 after buying an additional 602,451 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 36.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,377,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after buying an additional 630,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,384,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

