Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11.

Institutional Trading of Adamis Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.71% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease. Its products include SYMJEPI epinephrine injection for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions to stinging and biting insects, allergen immunotherapy, foods, drugs, diagnostic testing substances, and other allergens, as well as idiopathic or exercise-induced anaphylaxis; and ZIMHI naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

