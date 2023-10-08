Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Webster Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 695,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,906,000 after purchasing an additional 248,760 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,984,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 301,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Webster Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,995,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

