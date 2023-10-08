Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Veritiv
Veritiv Stock Performance
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 37.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Veritiv Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Veritiv’s payout ratio is 11.35%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritiv
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Veritiv Company Profile
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Veritiv
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.