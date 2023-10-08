ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of ALK-Abelló A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

ALK-Abelló A/S Stock Performance

ALK-Abelló A/S Company Profile

ALK-Abelló A/S stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. ALK-Abelló A/S has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85.

ALK-Abelló A/S operates as an allergy solutions company in Europe, North America, and internationally. It product portfolio include GRAZAX/GRASTEK, RAGWITEK/RAGWIZAX, ACARIZAX/ODACTRA, MITICURE, CEDACURE, and ITULAZAX for treatment of allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma. The company offers allergy immunotherapy products in the form of injections, sublingual drops, and tablets for the treatment of various allergies, including grass, ragweed, house dust mite, Japanese cedar, tree, and food.

