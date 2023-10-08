Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Kirin Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KNBWY opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. Kirin has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $16.84.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.30%.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

