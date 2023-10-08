Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 89.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 million. Analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Xcel Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELB. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 14.1% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 62,353 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

