Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Valvoline from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VVV

Valvoline Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.50.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $376.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.53 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 110.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $57,001.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $348,141.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Valvoline news, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $57,001.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $348,141.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $107,026.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $562,694.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,839 shares of company stock worth $601,606 and have sold 15,438 shares worth $522,502. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 54.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.