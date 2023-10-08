Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WIRE
Encore Wire Price Performance
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $636.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.60 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Encore Wire Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Wire
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.
Encore Wire Company Profile
Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Encore Wire
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.