Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WIRE

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $181.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.47 and a 200 day moving average of $170.50. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $119.38 and a 12 month high of $206.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $636.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.60 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Wire

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.