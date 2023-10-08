Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ajinomoto Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AJINY opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ajinomoto has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $42.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.12.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

