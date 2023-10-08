Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Ajinomoto Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AJINY opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ajinomoto has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $42.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.12.
About Ajinomoto
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ajinomoto
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.