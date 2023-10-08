Azelis Group (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Azelis Group (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Azelis Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AZLGF opened at C$23.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.71. Azelis Group has a fifty-two week low of C$23.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.35.

About Azelis Group

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients in Belgium and internationally. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, home care. industrial cleaning, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food and nutrition, animal nutrition, agricultural, and environmental solutions; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, advanced materials and additives, lubricants, metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper applications.

