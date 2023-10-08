Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Danske

Danske downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.20.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj Price Performance

Fortum Oyj Increases Dividend

Shares of FOJCY opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0961 per share. This is an increase from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Fortum Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.