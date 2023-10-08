The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Calbee (OTCMKTS:CBCFF)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Calbee (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Calbee Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CBCFF opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. Calbee has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $22.81.

Get Calbee alerts:

Calbee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Calbee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calbee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.