The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Calbee (OTCMKTS:CBCFF)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Calbee (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Calbee Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CBCFF opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. Calbee has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $22.81.
Calbee Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calbee
- What is a Special Dividend?
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Calbee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calbee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.