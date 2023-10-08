SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SALRF. DNB Markets upgraded SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Pareto Securities upgraded SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SalMar ASA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $339.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SalMar ASA
SalMar ASA Stock Performance
About SalMar ASA
SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Fish Farming, Sales & Industry, Icelandic Salmon, and SalMar Aker Ocean segments. It is involved in the broodstock, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, processing, and selling farmed salmon.
