SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SALRF. DNB Markets upgraded SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Pareto Securities upgraded SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SalMar ASA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $339.00.

SalMar ASA Stock Performance

About SalMar ASA

Shares of SALRF stock opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. SalMar ASA has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.62.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Fish Farming, Sales & Industry, Icelandic Salmon, and SalMar Aker Ocean segments. It is involved in the broodstock, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

