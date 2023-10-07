Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 2,254 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $135,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $248.12 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $232.08 and a one year high of $299.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

