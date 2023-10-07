McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $248.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.77. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $232.08 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $180.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.