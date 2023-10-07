The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Boosted by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 159.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $229.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

