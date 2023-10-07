Montecito Bank & Trust Has $472,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $400.77 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $388.10 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $433.87 and a 200-day moving average of $453.46.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

