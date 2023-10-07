United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $154.27 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.54 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.27. The firm has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.