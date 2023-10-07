McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of McDonald’s worth $386,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $248.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.77. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $232.08 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $180.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.