Forza Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

NYSE:WMT opened at $156.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.84. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $420.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

