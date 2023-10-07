Forza Wealth Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Forza Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,146,692,000 after buying an additional 499,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after buying an additional 794,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,948,000 after buying an additional 375,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.6 %

AVGO stock opened at $845.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $855.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $782.76. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

